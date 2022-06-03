March 23, 1925-May 31, 2022

Joseph R. Pfiffner, 97, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa.

Public visitation for Joseph will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Home -South Street location, with a 4:00 p.m. Rosary.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Following the service, Joseph will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Joseph Raymond Pfiffner was born on March 23, 1925, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Raymond Bernard and Johanna Anna (Geib) Pfiffner. He was raised and educated in the Black Hawk county school district. Joseph served his country honorably during WWII by enlisting in the Army Air Corp, receiving many awards and medals.

On June 18, 1947, Joseph was united in marriage to the love of his life, Vera Reicherts at St. Francis Catholic Church in Barclay Township. From this union the couple was blessed with 6 children. Joseph always had a love of flying and built his own experimental airplane which he flew for many years. He was also very mechanically minded and loved to tinker and repair things. He owned and operated Ready Electric for many years until he retired in 1987.

Left to cherish Joseph’s memory is his wife Vera Pfiffner, children Joanne (Leon) Oberreuter, Diane (Mercian) Slaughter, Becky Pfiffner, Dave (Angie) Pfiffner, Mike (Kathy) Pfiffner, and Sherry (Roger) Walker, and 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, Francis, Herb, Vince, and Cletus; and 1 sister, Roberta Kriegel.