Joseph Patrick Sink

March 18, 1952-July 4, 2023

RAYMOND-Joseph Patrick Sink, 71, of Raymond passed away July 4 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born March 18, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Clyde Cleo and Marcella Mae Miller Sink.

Joe was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and was the 311th professional firefighter that Waterloo hired. He was hired on June 19th, 1975 and held the rank of Lieutenant, and retired March 18th, 2007 as Captain. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Joe was an avid pickleball player, fisherman, and woodworker who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He gave everything he had to his family and friends and loved fully. We will miss you always Dad.

He is survived by a daughter, Sara Sink; a son, Ben (Sarah Panther) Sink both of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Harper, Samuel, Audrey, Channing and Keeley; a brother, David Sink of Waterloo; and four sisters, Susan (David) Douglas, Kathy (Ray) Moore, Barb (Jim) Burns, all of Waterloo and Jody (Jim) Sessions of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom, Jim and Dan Sink and sisters, Carol Goodrich and Betsy McDougall.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, followed by Flag Presentation conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, July 11 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where the Waterloo Fire - Local 66 Honor Guard will stand guard. Visitation will continue or for an hour before services on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the Battle for Betsy for Alzheimer's research.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.