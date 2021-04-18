Joseph N. Wagner

November 17, 1945 - February 1, 2021

WATERLOO - Joseph N. Wagner, 75, of Waterloo, died Feb. 1, 2021 at his home.

He was born Nov. 17, 1945 in Waterloo, son of Charles and Hilda Klein Wagner. He married Diane Keiderling on Dec. 20, 1986 in Waterloo. She died May 29, 2018.

Joe was an attendant at Country View and a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Joe is survived by: his brother-in-law, Tim Keiderling, his cousins, Kelly and Tom Klemz and their children, Emily, Erica and Ross; and many, many, cousins from all three sides of his family tree.

The family would like to especially thank the “Ameriprise Girls” and Joe's neighbors and friends for the support shown to him when needed.

Preceded in death by: his parents and his wife, Diane.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required for this event.

Memorials: directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.