WATERLOO-Joseph Morehouse, 85, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Bickford of Cedar Falls. He was born on October 2, 1935, the son of Lee and Nellie (Gamble) Morehouse. He graduated from Waterloo East High School.

Joseph married Annemarie Martens on October 13, 1956 in Waterloo. He worked as a Machinist at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls until he retired. Joseph enjoyed music, playing guitar, singing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Survived by two daughters, Angela (Tom) Bennett of Lakewood, WA, and Teresa (Steven) Shields of Corcoran, MN; four grandchildren, James Bennett, Nichole Bennett, Jared (Jennifer) Shields, Joanna (Ryley) Richards; one great-grandchild, Emilia Shields; a sister, Ruth Morehouse of Waterloo, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Donna Bentley and Mary Willis; 1 brother Byron Morehouse.

Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Garden View Chapel. Burial will be immediately following the funeral service in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, 1-800-272-3900, www.alz.org