March 24, 1959-February 21, 2021
TUKWILA-Joseph Michael Hill, age 61, of Tukwila, Washington passed away February 21, 2021 at his home. He was born March 24, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Gary and Patricia (Steffensmeier) Hill. Following high school, Joe served in the US Navy for ten years. Joe worked and retired as Chief Technology Officer for Steeler INC in Seattle. Survived by his sister, Jeanne (Mark) Butler of Marysville, WA, loving nieces and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, David Patrick Hill and Curtis James Hill, and a sister Jonni Lee Mueller. Family directed memorial services will be at a later date. Burial took place in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
