August 16, 2021
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6
On Monday August 16th of 2021, It became “Going Home” day for Joseph Michael Haywood. On this day, the kind hands of the joyful messenger of peace opened the gate of immortality to the weary pilgrim and let the oppressed one go free.
Joseph Michael Haywood was the son of Joe and Rose Haywood of Norwalk CT. He attended Norwalk Public Schools and was a 1980 graduate of Norwalk High. After high school, Joseph enlisted into the United States Air Force in October of 1980 and left with a Honorable discharge in 1986. He attended Community Baptist Church in Norwalk and had a love for dogs and always living life to the fullest. He acquired many friends in Norwalk and then decided to relocate to Iowa in 2005, which led him to reunite with the love of his life and marry Dawn L.Johnson. He resided in Iowa since then and worked at Bertch Cabinets in Waterloo, Iowa for many years.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his Mom and Dad, 2 sisters Andrea of West Haven and Karen of Norwalk and one brother Mark of Norwalk. Nieces Rodnae and Candyce, Nephews Charles, Gregory, and Brandon and great nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Alivia, Arianna, Isaiah, and Grayson. Also 2 step daughters Emily and Jill (Drew) and grandson Benjamin. 4 sister in laws Jodylinn (Dave) Peterson, Pamela Wright, Cindy Patten, Melissa (Josef) Fox and Nieces and Nephews Matthew, Megan, Chase, Dan, Amanda, Brittany, Ben, Roswell and his best friend Shane and his wife Carrie, all of Iowa, and a host of family and friends.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 13 years Dawn, his brother Wayne P. Haywood.
Services will be held on Friday August 27th at Magner Funeral Home at 12 Mott Ave, Norwalk, CT, calling hours will start at 10:00am and the service will start at 11:00 am.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetary on Riverside Ave.
