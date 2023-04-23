June 6, 1934-April 21, 2023

Joseph Lyle Snyder left this world to dance with Mary Magdalene on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home, at the age of 88.

Joseph Snyder was born June 6, 1934, in Cresco, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Loma (Armstrong) Snyder. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952. Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 until 1957 and was in the Navy Reserves until 1966. He married Patricia “Pat” Halpin on October 26, 1957, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Joseph worked at the Waterloo Courier as a Pressman and retired after 42 years as a Supervisor in the Press Room. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He enjoyed motorcycles and his dogs, but most of all, he loved his grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandson, Carter Even; a brother, Garry Snyder and a sister, Mary Ellen Hellman. He is survived by his wife, Pat Snyder of Waterloo; three sons, Brian (Rebecca) Snyder of Davenport, Scott (Jacklynne) Snyder of Clutier and Monte (LuAnn) Snyder of LaPorte City; two daughters, Stacey (Tim) Pillack of Waterloo and Sarah (Roy) Ostby of Evansdale; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Shelly) Snyder of Alexandria, Minnesota and Edward (Shari) Snyder of Ankeny and two sisters, Sally Hicks of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Rhoda (Mark) Campbell of Athens, Georgia.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s or Cedar Valley Hospice.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 320 Mulberry St., Waterloo, Iowa.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:30 am, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 320 Mulberry St., Waterloo, Iowa.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at: www.queenofpeaceparish.net

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235.