(1928-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Joseph Limkemann, 92, of Cedar Falls died Friday, May 22, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
He was born April 3, 1928, in Alexandria, Mo., son of Wilhelm and Magdalena (Feickert) Limkemann. He married Mary “Pat” Lewis in 1953 in Maryland and they divorced. He married Zelma McInroy on Sept. 30, 1972, in Waverly, and she died April 14, 2005. He then remarried Pat in October 2005 in Waterloo. She died Nov. 17, 2015.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a core maker with Viking Pump for 31 years.
Survivors: four children, Bonnie (Wes) Wilson of Pasco, Wash., Joe W. (Diane) Limkemann of Cedar Falls, Alice (Bill) Carver of Holts Summit, Mo., and Clara Limkemann of Red Oak; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: two daughters, Donna Limkemann and Mary Lou Hall; three sisters, Rose Barker, Mary Perry and Clara Kohrs; an infant sister, Bertha; and seven brothers, Gottlieb, August, Paul, Henry, John, David, and Daniel.
Services: Private family graveside services will be held in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the family for designation at a later date.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
