May 29, 1943-April 9, 2021

Joseph Lee Wyles, 77, Waterloo, died Fri., Apr. 9, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo of a heart attack. He was born May 29, 1943 in Lebanon, OH, son of Frank and Vivian Shupe Wyles. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1961. He served in the US Army until his honorable discharge. He married Bonnie Smith in 1965, they later divorced. He married Janice Parizek in 1986 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Joe worked at John Deere retiring in 2001. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, UAW local 838, and various car clubs. In his spare time Joe enjoyed fishing and his street rods.

Survived by: wife, Janice; 2 daughters, Pam (Justin) Sharrad, and Sue (Mark) Relyea, all of NC; stepdaughter, Christine (Jeffrey) Dunlap, Waterloo; 2 stepsons, Bruce (Kellie) Clayton, and Arlin (Stephanie) Clayton, Waterloo; brother, John (Vicky) Wyles, Ak; sister, Julie (Kevin) Oliver, OR; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be 10:30 AM Thurs. April 15, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Visitation 4-6 PM Wed., April 14, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service and 1 hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo. Millitary honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard and Evansdale AMVETS post #31. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.