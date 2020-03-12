(1948-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Joseph L. Wilson, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Joe was born October 16, 1948, in Sioux City, the son of Bernard and Frances Marousek Wilson; after his mother’s passing in 1952, he was adopted by Ethel Chittick Wilson at the age of five. He attended Atkinson High School in Nebraska. He graduated from Kemper Military School in 1966. He earned an A.A. degree from Kemper Military School & College in Boonville, Missouri in 1968. He then obtained his B.A. from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1970, M.A. from the University of Iowa in 1973, and Ed.D. in 1985 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
He married Eileen DeWaard on December 29, 1969, at the Christian Reformed Church in Britt.
Joe was an associate professor in the school of kinesiology, allied health and human services at the University of Northern Iowa for 32 years, retiring in 2017. Before UNI, he also taught four years at the University of South Alabama, and four years at Old Dominion University (Virginia). His students were an extension of his family. He was an active leader in the therapeutic recreation field.
In 1968, Joe volunteered at the first national Special Olympics event. This led to a lifetime of involvement with Special Olympics. In 1985 Joe and Eileen became the area directors for the Northeast Iowa Special Olympics, retiring in 2017.
Survivors: his wife, Eileen of Cedar Falls; a son, Scott (Jenny) Wilson of Spencer; a daughter, Sarah (Cory) Levendusky of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren Katy Wilson of Mason City, Nathan Wilson of Clear Lake, Emily Levendusky of Waterloo, and Jonah Levendusky of Cedar Falls; a brother, Ed Wilson; and many brothers in-law and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Orchard Hill Church sanctuary with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Orchard Hill Church sanctuary in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Locke Funeral Home, (319) 233-6138.
Joe loved traveling to see former students, traveling to new places, visiting with family and friends, meeting new people, watching sports, attending Chicago Cubs games, and anything Nebraska Cornhusker related. He pursed life by the Special Olympic oath “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let be brave in the attempt.”
