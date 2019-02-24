(1950-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Joseph L. Bergman, 68, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites, Cedar Falls.
He was born April 11, 1950, in Waterloo. Joe married Kay Hatton on July 27, 1974, in Traer. He was a graduate of Ackley-Geneva High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Joe worked for Iowa Electric Motors in Cedar Falls, and was a route salesman for Hurwich Furniture and Aladdin Dry Cleaning, both in Waterloo, and retired as a route salesman for Roberts Dairy. He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and St. Patrick Knights of Columbus. He was past advancement chairman for North Cedar Boy Scout Troop 372.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Mike (Tasha Dontje) Bergman of Tripoli; a daughter, Ashley (Bob) Chase of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Aidan, Joseph, Jaxson and Willow Bergman, and Damian, LaTeesha and Darius Dontje; his mother, Helen Bergman, of Ackley; two brothers, Jim (Donna) Bergman of Ames, and Charles Cordes of Fullerton, Calif.; and three sisters, Cindy (Keith) Balvanz of Wellsburg, Deb (Ron) Kuhfus of Iowa Falls, and Mary (Brent) Phares of Ankeny.
Preceded in death by: his father, Arthur Bergman; a sister, Diane Bergman; and two brothers, Warren Benson and James Irby.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with a 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary service, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for charitable causes.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
