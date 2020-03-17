Joseph (Josh) Seyller Herndon
CEDAR FALLS -- Joseph (Josh) Seyller Herndon, 51, of Cedar Falls, died of cancer Wednesday, March 11. Private family services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. There will be no visitation.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Herndon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

