Joseph “Joe” Workman
0 entries

Joseph “Joe” Workman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph “Joe” Workman

Joseph “Joe” Workman

(1921-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Joseph “Joe” Workman, 98, of Mason City, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 8, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

He was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Malcom, son of Albert and Esther (Kelley) Workman. He married Bertha Ann Marx on Dec. 31, 1941, in Lancaster, Mo. She preceded him in death March 18, 2014.

Joe served in the U.S, Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He was employed with Viking Pump for 41 years. He began as a machinist and retired as a supervisor in the Specialty Department at the South Main Street plant.

Survivors: a daughter, Diane Monroe of Mason City; three grandsons, Mike (Michelle) DeHart, Tim (Heather) DeHart and Chad Workman; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Jeremy) Bartling, Andrew and Joe DeHart, Kayla DeHart, Mason Hatfield, Ady and Tucker Workman; twin great-great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Savanah Bartling; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a son, Jim Alan Workman.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Workman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 14
Burial with military honors
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
Fairview Cemetery
12th and Division Streets
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial with military honors begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News