(1921-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Joseph “Joe” Workman, 98, of Mason City, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 8, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.
He was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Malcom, son of Albert and Esther (Kelley) Workman. He married Bertha Ann Marx on Dec. 31, 1941, in Lancaster, Mo. She preceded him in death March 18, 2014.
Joe served in the U.S, Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He was employed with Viking Pump for 41 years. He began as a machinist and retired as a supervisor in the Specialty Department at the South Main Street plant.
Survivors: a daughter, Diane Monroe of Mason City; three grandsons, Mike (Michelle) DeHart, Tim (Heather) DeHart and Chad Workman; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Jeremy) Bartling, Andrew and Joe DeHart, Kayla DeHart, Mason Hatfield, Ady and Tucker Workman; twin great-great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Savanah Bartling; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a son, Jim Alan Workman.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
