July 29, 1942-January 25, 2021

Joseph “Joe” Martin, 78, of Lansing, IA, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday January 25, 2021, at Veteran’s Memorial Hospital in Waukon. Joe was born July 29, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Harold and Harriett (Clarke) Martin. Joe graduated from West High School in 1960, and then served in the US Army during Vietnam. Joe married Teri Smith in 1987 in East Moline, IL. He worked for John Deere for 33 and a half years, the last 17 years as a Committee Man for the UAW Local 838. He was active in the UAW and Waterloo AMVETS Post 19.

He is survived by his wife, Teri of Lansing; three sons, Bill (Amy) Martin of Lansing, Bob Martin of Waterloo‚ and Jonathan (Deanna) Martin of Nashua; and four grandchildren, Morgan, Chloe, Abbey, and Gunner Martin. Preceding him in death were a granddaughter, Hayley Martin; a sister, Sallie Back; a brother, John Martin; and his parents.

Services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home, with visitation from 1:00 PM until the service. A private burial will take place at a later date at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com