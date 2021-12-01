October 3, 1953-November 25, 2021

Joseph “Joe” L. Shirley passed away peacefully at home with his family and his four loving dogs, Patch, Rosie, Bella, and Zoey by his side. Joe had fought a long and hard battle with health issues for several years.

Joe met the love of his life, Melissa, in the summer of 1999 through his best friends, Joe and Loree Thompson. They were married on February 19, 2000, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua with their children and Joe and Lorre by their side. Joe was grateful to be welcomed by his stepchildren, who then became his children.

Joe worked at O’Neal Steel as a supervisor for many years before moving to Houston, Texas for eight years. He was a supervisor in Houston at Cornerstone Automotive and moved back to Iowa in 2010 to be closer to family. Joe loved a good NASCAR race and family camping trips. A highlight in his life was attending the Daytona 500 with friends. Joe was talented at woodworking and enjoyed making rocking chairs for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa, two daughters, Becky Rottinghaus of Waterloo, Kate Chambers of Salina, Kansas, sons Ryan Rottinghaus of Parkersburg, Randy (Stephanie) Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls, thirteen grandchildren, Tyler, Cameren, Tessah, Mac, Brody, Taylor, Gabby, Kye, Gage, Tony, Andrew, Ashton, and Aubrielle, a sister, Ann Hall, of Houston, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his biological children, Josh Shirley and Jenna (Shirley) Parr. He loved his grandchildren and was grateful to be a part of their lives. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Jasper.

Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements. Per Joe’s wishes, cremation services have been conducted. There will be a family celebration and bonfire in the spring in his honor. Memorials can be directed to the family