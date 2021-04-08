May 13, 1951-April 5, 2021

HUDSON-Joseph “Joe” J. Karkosh Jr., 69, of Hudson, IA passed away on the morning of Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Mercy One Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, IA.

Following Joe’s wishes, public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 at the Abels Funeral Home French Hand Chapel located in Reinbeck, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed in Joe’s name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere. The family will be having a small private service and burial to honor their loved one. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com or call (319) 345-2622.

Joseph John Karkosh Jr., was born on May 13, 1951 in Hudson, Iowa the son of Joseph Sr. and Thelma (Kahler) Karkosh. He was raised and educated in the Hudson school district where he graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1969. Following graduation, Joe went onto Hawkeye Tech Community College to obtain a degree in Agricultural Mechanics.