May 13, 1951-April 5, 2021
HUDSON-Joseph “Joe” J. Karkosh Jr., 69, of Hudson, IA passed away on the morning of Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Mercy One Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, IA.
Following Joe’s wishes, public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 at the Abels Funeral Home French Hand Chapel located in Reinbeck, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed in Joe’s name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere. The family will be having a small private service and burial to honor their loved one. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com or call (319) 345-2622.
Joseph John Karkosh Jr., was born on May 13, 1951 in Hudson, Iowa the son of Joseph Sr. and Thelma (Kahler) Karkosh. He was raised and educated in the Hudson school district where he graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1969. Following graduation, Joe went onto Hawkeye Tech Community College to obtain a degree in Agricultural Mechanics.
On April 12, 1980, Joe was united in marriage to Kathy Frush in Jesup, IA. From this union the couple were blessed with three boys: David, Michael, and Steven. In 2004, the Lord called Kathy up to Heaven. On August 4, 2006, Joe was united in marriage to his love, Zola Greenwood at the family farm in Hudson, IA. Joe was a hardworking man and enjoyed farming his land even from a young age. He also loved to show off his cattle with the 4H group, taking a ride on his snowmobiles, bowling in many different leagues, fishing up at the family cabin in Minnesota or watching his Iowa Hawkeyes or Minnesota Vikings get a win. But the thing that made Joe the happiest was his family and friends. Joe always loved his family more than anything else in this world.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Zola Karkosh; sons: David (Pam) Karkosh, Michael (Angie) Karkosh and Steven (Amy Wood) Karkosh; grandchildren: Hayden and Audrey Karkosh; as well as one sister: Dianne (Gene) Barker.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Kathy Karkosh and parents: Joseph Sr. and Thelma Karkosh.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.