Joseph J. "Joe" Soteros

(1964-2019)

RAYMOND — Joseph J. “Joe” Soteros, 55, of Raymond, died at home Monday, June 24.

He was born Feb. 4, 1964, in Waterloo, son of Daniel S. and Lenora Argyle Soteros. He married Teresa Cummins on March 17, 1988, in Waterloo.

Joe graduated from Waterloo West High School and was employed with Jesup Community Schools.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Amber Soteros, Dena Soteros and Joe Bresson, all of Waterloo; two brothers, Daniel (Linda) Soteros of Lake City, Minn., and Michael Soteros of Wabasha, Minn.; and a sister, Nora (Richard) Buck of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: a son, Kyle Cummins Soteros; an infant sister, Charlene Soteros; and his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nashua. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the funeral home and for an hour before services.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup. com.

He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, NASCAR and professional sports. He loved his dog, Jessie, and his family.

