May 13, 1932-July 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Joseph J. “Joe” Girsch, 90, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born May 13, 1932, in Waterloo, son of Emil and Agatha Weber (Youngblut) Girsch. He served in the United States Army. He married Donna Marie Taylor December 12, 1970, in Waterloo; she died June 6, 2022. Joe and Donna owned a farm south of Waterloo where they raised their girls.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He was also a 75-year member of Catholic Order of Foresters.

Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing pool, and bowling. He also had a passion for investing and closely followed the stock market. He enjoyed playing baseball in his youth and remained an avid follower of the game. Ultimately, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters, Paula (Steve) Covington of Waterloo, Sheryl (Shannon) Bergren of Fairfield, and Diane Wilson of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Nathan Covington, Hannah & Lilly Bergren, and Aidan & Addison Wilson; and a sister, Mary (Norb) Delagardelle of Jesup.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Alexa Wilson; two brothers, Mark and August “Augie” Girsch; and a sister, Mildred “Millie” Canfield.

Funeral mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Military honors by Gilbertville American Legion Post #714 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo, with a 4:00 p.m. rosary; also for one hour prior to mass at church. Memorials may be directed to La Porte City Specialty Care or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.