Joseph J. Hagarty

(1952-2019)
CHARLES CITY — Joseph James Hagarty, 67, of Charles City, died Sunday, March 31, at Floyd County Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 19, 1952, in Charles City, son of Louis A. and Delma Dugan Hagarty. He married Jolene Hummel on July 18, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Charles City.
He was employed with White Farm Equipment in Charles City until retiring due to a work-related injury.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Rusty (Denise) and Matt (Dana), both of Charles City; two daughters, Chaun (Jamie) Meighan of Charles City and Heather (Jason) Douglas of Milwaukee; 13 grandchildren, Keegan and Hannah Meighan, Tucker and Ezra Wilson, and Isabelle Douglas, Marley, McCrae, Mekyver, and Meric Hagarty, Gracie, Emryn, Harper and Eden Hagarty; great-granddaughter, Nora Meighan; four brothers, Louis L. (Barbara) of Waterloo, Paul A. (Rosalie) of Bellevue, Neb., Robert (Diane) of Cedar Rapids, and Thomas (Amy) of Charles City; seven sisters, LaVonne (Curtis) Biggar of Appleton, Wis., Carolyn (Bruce) Koll of Marshalltown, Ruth (Art) Hunt, Geraldine (Craig) Lynch, Judy (Don) Olejniczak and Jane (Tom) Offerman, all of Charles City, and Jean (Bill) Holscher of Ankeny; two sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Richard) Hector of Charles City and Judy Hummel of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and special pets, Rosco and Rufus.
Preceded in death by: his son, Eric Hagarty; his parents, a sister, Theresa Rose in infancy; two nephews, Doug Hunt and Greg Biggar; and two brothers-in-law, Dennis Hummel and Gary (Lora) Hummel.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Charles City. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the church. Visitation also for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
