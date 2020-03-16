Joseph Herndon

Joseph (Josh) Seyller Herndon

CEDAR FALLS -- Joseph (Josh) Seyller Herndon, 51, of Cedar Falls, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 11.

He was born on October 29, 1968 in Iowa City.

Josh, also known as Joe to many, graduated in 1988 from Central High in Waterloo. He worked several jobs, including Black Hawk Engineering and Wonder Bread, but the job he loved most was serving as a custodian for Waterloo Schools.

Survived by: his parents, Dan (Cindy) Herndon and Ginger Herndon of Waterloo; sisters, Sarah Herndon and Abby (Trevor) Hendrickson of Cedar Falls; granddaughter, Aliyah Malave of Virginia; niece, McKenzie Hendrickson and nephews, Jeremy Strueder and Liam Hendrickson.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Joselyn Herndon of Virginia.

Private family services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. There will be no visitation.

