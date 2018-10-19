WATERLOO — Joseph Henry “Joe” Koster, 92, died Sunday, Oct. 14, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
He was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Anthony and Nell Keane Koster. He married Mary Margaret Salz on Feb. 10, 1949.
He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1943. Joe and Mary were the third generation to farm the Koster family farm near Dunkerton, which became a Century Farm in 1995. Joe was an active member of the National Farmer’s Organization and the Knights of Columbus Council 8227 in Jesup.
Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; two children, Virginia “Ginny” (Greg) Koch of Ames and Michael “Mike” Koster of Charles City; five grandchildren, Heather Koster, Amy (Jamie) Llewellyn, Josh (Courtney) Koster, Rachel (Ben) Johnson and Shawn (Bailey) Koster; five great-grandchildren, Gwyn Llewellyn, Hayden Llewellyn, Reese Johnson, Kendall Johnson and Ella Koster; and a sister, Mary Cook of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; five brothers, Robert, Francis, John, Richard and James; and a sister Margaret Dwyer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay, 7830 E. Airline Hwy, Dunkerton, with burial in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Family and visitors have fond memories of Joe touring them around the farm, giving tractor rides and allowing them to climb in the hay mow and play in shelled corn. Christmas was a special time of year when Joe and Mary hosted family for the traditional Irish goose and potato dressing dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.