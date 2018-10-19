Try 1 month for 99¢
Joseph H. “Joe” Koster

Joe Koster

WATERLOO — Joseph Henry “Joe” Koster, 92, died Sunday, Oct. 14, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.

He was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Anthony and Nell Keane Koster. He married Mary Margaret Salz on Feb. 10, 1949.

He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1943. Joe and Mary were the third generation to farm the Koster family farm near Dunkerton, which became a Century Farm in 1995. Joe was an active member of the National Farmer’s Organization and the Knights of Columbus Council 8227 in Jesup.

Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; two children, Virginia “Ginny” (Greg) Koch of Ames and Michael “Mike” Koster of Charles City; five grandchildren, Heather Koster, Amy (Jamie) Llewellyn, Josh (Courtney) Koster, Rachel (Ben) Johnson and Shawn (Bailey) Koster; five great-grandchildren, Gwyn Llewellyn, Hayden Llewellyn, Reese Johnson, Kendall Johnson and Ella Koster; and a sister, Mary Cook of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; five brothers, Robert, Francis, John, Richard and James; and a sister Margaret Dwyer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay, 7830 E. Airline Hwy, Dunkerton, with burial in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour before services Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Family and visitors have fond memories of Joe touring them around the farm, giving tractor rides and allowing them to climb in the hay mow and play in shelled corn. Christmas was a special time of year when Joe and Mary hosted family for the traditional Irish goose and potato dressing dinner.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joseph H. “Joe” Koster (1926-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments