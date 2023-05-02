November 24, 1946-April 29, 2023

WATERLOO-Joseph Francis Sweeney, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 29, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born November 24, 1946, in New Hampton, the son of James and Grace Tierney Sweeney. He married Margie Goodman on July 26, 1969, in Rochester, MN.

Joseph served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and then was employed with John Deere, retiring on December 31, 1998.

Survivors include: his wife, Margie, of Waterloo; his children, Sarah Sweeney of Waterloo, Katie (Rusty) Schroedermeier of Peosta, and Aaron (Chrissy) Sweeney of Cedar Rapids; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his siblings, James “Jim” (Joyce) Sweeney of Waterloo, Sherry (Rolf) Ziegler of Tucson, AZ, and Sue (Julius) Griffith of San Jose, CA.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sisters, Darlene Livingston and Mary Morrison.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard. Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the donor’s choice.

