Joseph Legg

Joseph Emery Legg

Joseph Emery Legg, Jr, 91, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1928, in Buckingham Township, in Tama County, near Traer, Iowa. He grew up on a farm near Hudson, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Emery Legg, Sr and mother, Pearle Angeline Crawford Legg and his brother John Wilbur Legg.

Joe is survived by his wife Esther, his daughter Juliann, son David (Theresa), son Dean (Teri), and daughter Janice, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his sister Carol Dee Zeigler and sister-in-law Dorothy Legg.

He received a BS degree in Agronomy and Animal Science from Iowa State University in 1949. Joe married Esther Lucille Held on September 18, 1949. Joe spent his career as the Jones County Extension Director. After 36 years, Joe retired in 1986.

Joe continued to work after retirement, primarily as a volunteer with the United Methodist Church, Self Help International and ADCIOCA and Winrock International.

Visitation will be held on September 27, 2019 at Goettsch Funeral Home, 306 E. First Street, Anamosa, IA 52205 from 4-7 pm. The memorial service will be held on September 28 at 11 am at Anamosa United Methodist Church, 201 S. Ford Street. A meal will follow at the Lawrence Center at 600 E. Main St.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jones County Endowment Fund at Iowa 4-H Foundation, Self Help International or Anamosa UMC.

Events

Sep 27
Visitation
Friday, September 27, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Goettsch Funeral Home - Anamosa
306 East First Street
Anamosa, IA 52205
Sep 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 28, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Anamosa United Methodist Church
201 S Ford Street
Anamosa, IA 52205
