March 27, 1929-March 1, 2023
INDIANOLA-Joseph Edward Narigon, 93, of Indianola, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at CedarStone Senior Living in Cedar Falls.
Joe was born on March 27, 1929, in Nodaway, IA, the son of Virgil and Flossie (Brown) Narigon. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Animal Science. He married Betty Ann Rock on December 20, 1950, and then entered the Army for two years of service. He joined the Iowa State University Extension Service and served as County Extension Director in Webster County, IA, and then moved to Indianola to service as County Extension Director of Warren County.
Joe is survived by his sons, Edward (Sara) of Cedar Falls and Michael (Kim Lewis) Narigon of Manhattan Beach, CA; daughter, Nancy (Warren) Green of Kansas City, MO; daughter-in-law, Nancy Narigon of Minneapolis, MN; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, a brother, and his son, Thomas.
The family plans to have a private memorial celebration at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
