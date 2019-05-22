Joseph E. Miller
(1951-2019)
WATERLOO — Joseph Edward Miller, 67, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born July 16, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Roger and Frances White Miller. He married Mary Folkers on June 23, 1972, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo, and they later divorced.
Joe was employed at John Deere until his retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include: two sons, Jeremy (Amy) Miller of Faribault, Minn., and Jacob (Tia) Miller of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Isaac Miller, Noah Miller, Hannah Miller, Mason Miller and Peyton Miller; three brothers, Mark Miller and Tony Miller, both of Waterloo, and Greg (Lynette) Miller of Grundy Center; two sisters, Michelle (Jeff) Mason of Shell Rock and Melissa (Kurt) Schmitz of Waterloo; two stepbrothers; and a stepsister.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Teresa Benson; and his stepfather, James Wright.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, and also one hour before services Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.