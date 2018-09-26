REINBECK — Joseph “Dale” Greiner, 77, of rural Reinbeck, died Monday, Sept. 24, at home.
He was born Sept. 30, 1940, at home on the family farm in Tama, son of Joe and Catharyn (Reis) Greiner. He married Bea Adair on Oct. 8, 1960.
Dale was educated at Dinsdale Schools, graduating in 1958, then joined the family farm operation. He and his brother Dennis formed D & D Greiner Brothers in 1961 and farmed together for more than 40 years. Dale retired from farming in 2002.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Kim (Jeff) Thesing of Reinbeck, Rita (Mike) Hummel of Conrad and Rodney (Tammy) Greiner of Reinbeck; grandchildren, Jeremy (Erica) Thesing, Tara Thesing, Sarah (Kyle) Smith, Jacob (Natalie) Hummel, Jordan (Lauren) Greiner and Tanner Greiner; great-grandchildren Leila, Laken, and Lael Thesing and Isaac and Asher Smith; and siblings, Dennis (Pat) Greiner, JoAnn Hulme, Donna (Dean) Larsen, Darlene (Dick) Fleming and Lucy (David) Swaim.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Donald; and a brother-in-law, Leland Hulme.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 21275 U Ave., Reinbeck, with burial at Reinbeck Cemetery, with luncheon at the church immediately following the burial. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 26, with sharing of memories beginning at 7 p.m. at French-Hand Funeral Home in Reinbeck.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Dale not only farmed, but enjoyed carpentry work, fishing, hunting and other hobbies. He built his own family home at age 26, and built recreational ponds on their land so their family and friends could enjoy summer fun in Iowa. Bea and Dale enjoyed their summer home at Leech Lake, MN, throughout their married life.
