(1932-2019)
WATERLOO — Joseph D. Ryan, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 29, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
He was born March 26, 1932, in Guilford, son of Joseph and Catherine Stone Ryan. Joseph was employed by Goodwill Industries for 13 years before retiring in 1985.
Survived by: four brothers, Paul Ryan of Marion, John Ryan of Waterloo, James Ryan of La Porte City and George Ryan of Waterloo; and two sisters, Mary Langill of Waukesha, Wis., and Cathy Kehoe of Eau Claire, Wis.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant sister, Elizabeth Ann.
Services: An inurnment will be conducted by the family at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.