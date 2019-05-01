{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph D. Ryan

(1932-2019)

WATERLOO — Joseph D. Ryan, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 29, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

He was born March 26, 1932, in Guilford, son of Joseph and Catherine Stone Ryan. Joseph was employed by Goodwill Industries for 13 years before retiring in 1985.

Survived by: four brothers, Paul Ryan of Marion, John Ryan of Waterloo, James Ryan of La Porte City and George Ryan of Waterloo; and two sisters, Mary Langill of Waukesha, Wis., and Cathy Kehoe of Eau Claire, Wis.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant sister, Elizabeth Ann.

Services: An inurnment will be conducted by the family at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

