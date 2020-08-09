Joseph "Bob" R. Twaites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Joseph R. “Bob” Twaites, II, 71, Waterloo, died Sunday, August 2. He was born Oct. 11, 1948, in Waterloo, to Joseph R. “Bob”, and Irene Scoles Twaites. Bob graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1967 and served in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. He married Christie Collins June 6, 1981, at Little Brown Church, Nashua.

Bob worked at John Deere for 37 years retiring in 2009 as a production operator. He later worked for Stickfort Construction, One Call, and Napa Auto Parts as an auto part delivery driver. Bob was a member of UAW Local 838, a lifetime member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, and served on the board of the Waterloo Indians baseball team.

Survived by wife, Christie Twaites, Waterloo; brother, Craig (Mary) Twaites, Waterloo; four children, Danny (Stephanie) Twaites, Oelwein, Courtney (Patrick) Trumbauer‚ Kellee Twaites‚ and Robbie (Kristi) Twaites‚ all of Waterloo; and nine grandchildren. Preceded by his parents and father-in-law, William A. Collins.

Services: 11:00 AM Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Locke Funeral Home. Military honors by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the US Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation: 4 – 7:00 PM Monday, Aug. 10, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials: U of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, pediatric oncology. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

