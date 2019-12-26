Joseph B. "JB" McCellan

(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Joseph “JB” McCellan, 93, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 21.
He was born June 22, 1926, in Holmes County, Miss. He married Almeta Newman in Lexington, Miss., on June 27, 1946.
JB moved to Waterloo in 1946 and went to work for John Deere Tractor Works, where he spent his entire career, retiring in 1983. He was U.S. Navy veteran.
Survived by: four daughters, Jennifer Galvin (Tim) of Des Moines, Geneva McCellan of Marion, Earnesteen Clayburn (Glen) of Aurora, Colo., and Peggy Moore of Minneapolis; a son, Tommy McCellan (Tracey) of Waterloo; 32 grandchildren and more than 100 great- and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Almeta; parents; a brother, Willie D.; three sons, Joseph, Earnest and Larry; as well as two grandsons, Andre’ and DJ.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Payne AME Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the church, with 5 p.m. military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Waterloo Post 19 and the U.S. Navy. Visitation also for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials and cards: may be directed to the family at 5816 SE 34th St., Des Moines, IA 50320.
JB loved to follow stock car racing, particularly NASCAR, and traveled around the Midwest to watch dirt track races. JB loved to talk, but not while his races were on TV. For years he was an avid CB operator. He was an enthusiastic and skilled vegetable gardener well into his 90s.
