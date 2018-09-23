Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Joseph "Joe" Allen Ackerson, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Cedar Falls, son of Frank and Geraldine (Saul) Ackerson. On July 25, 1981, he married Barbara Wical at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Joe graduated from New Hartford High School in 1963. He was employed with Benton’s Ready Mix for many years, retiring in 2009. He also farmed most of his life and did custom trucking and combining.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Dustin Joseph Ackerson of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Jack (Linda) Ackerson of Geneva and Dave Ackerson of New Hartford; and two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Coates Sr. of New Hartford and Brian Wical of Janesville.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Dianne Coates; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Ackerson.

Services: 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, at New Hartford United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 23, at the church and for an hour before services at the church on Monday. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Joe enjoyed farming, deer hunting, gardening and feeding his birds.

Joseph A. "Joe" Ackerson (1944-2018)
