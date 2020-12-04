September 11, 1939-November 18, 2020
Jose A. Garza, 81, of Elk Run Heights, died Wednesday, November 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born September 11, 1939, in Castaños Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Alfredo and Zappopa Riojas Garza. He married Alicia Esquivel February 27, 1965, in Chicago, Ill.
Jose was employed by the Dallas, Texas, school district as the supervisor of janitorial services for over 20 years. He was a longtime member of the Dallas Primera Nazarene Church.
Survived by: his wife, Alicia of Elk Run Heights; two sons, Rudy (Heidi) Garza of Corvallis, Ore., and Jose Garza, Jr. of Marengo; two daughters, Liza (Brian) Persson of Elk Run Heights, and Sandy Penning of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Lexie (Shonnie) Denton, Drew (Jacquie) Persson, Derek Penning, Gabi, Mia, Emma, Anna, and Claudia Garza; a brother, Alfredo (Delfina) Garza of San Antonio, Texas; and a sister, Hilda (Padilla) Garza of Castaños Coahuila, Mexico.
Preceded in death by: his parents; son, Mario; and sister, Maria Teresa.
Private family funeral services will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Memorials may be directed to: Hope City Church
Condolences may be left at: www.HagartyWaychoffGrarup.com
