 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jonni “Jon” Austin
1 entry

Jonni “Jon” Austin

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Jonni “Jon” Austin

January 17, 1947-February 6, 2021

Jonni “Jon” Austin, 74, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City.

Jonni Jo Austin was born on January 17, 1947, the son of Roger and Waival (Cherry) Austin in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School. Following his education, he entered the US Navy on September 22, 1967 stationed on the USS Hancock until his discharge on August 24, 1969. On October 26, 1969, he was united in marriage to Connie Jean Kibbee in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In 1985, Jon started A-1 vacuums in Waterloo and continued to own and operate up to the time of his death. The Austin family will continue his legacy and operate the business.

Jon was good with his hands and able to fix anything, a hard worker, very patriotic, loved spending time with his grandkids and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors are his wife, Connie Austin of Waterloo; six children, Jeremy (Denise) Austin of Dubuque, Jesse Austin of Waterloo, Joshua (Maggie) Austin of Cedar Falls, Jaime (James) Culpepper of Waterloo, Jace Austin (Ashley Clark) of Reinbeck and Jonni (Justin) Meier of Waterloo and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger in 2012 and Waival in 2016.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. Burial will follow in Greenwood cemetery in Cedar Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Cedar Falls Amvets, Post 49. Memorials may be directed to the Austin family for a later designation in Jonni’s name and online condolences for Jon can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Austin family with arrangements. 319-352-1187

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home items you should replace to avoid a costly consequence

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News