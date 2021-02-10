January 17, 1947-February 6, 2021

Jonni “Jon” Austin, 74, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City.

Jonni Jo Austin was born on January 17, 1947, the son of Roger and Waival (Cherry) Austin in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School. Following his education, he entered the US Navy on September 22, 1967 stationed on the USS Hancock until his discharge on August 24, 1969. On October 26, 1969, he was united in marriage to Connie Jean Kibbee in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In 1985, Jon started A-1 vacuums in Waterloo and continued to own and operate up to the time of his death. The Austin family will continue his legacy and operate the business.

Jon was good with his hands and able to fix anything, a hard worker, very patriotic, loved spending time with his grandkids and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors are his wife, Connie Austin of Waterloo; six children, Jeremy (Denise) Austin of Dubuque, Jesse Austin of Waterloo, Joshua (Maggie) Austin of Cedar Falls, Jaime (James) Culpepper of Waterloo, Jace Austin (Ashley Clark) of Reinbeck and Jonni (Justin) Meier of Waterloo and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger in 2012 and Waival in 2016.