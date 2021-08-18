Jonathan W. “Big Jon” Peters, 38, of Oelwein, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. He was born December 10, 1982, in Boone, son of Robert J. Peters Jr. and Michelle J. Whitaker. Jon married Allison Lane August 25, 2012 in Waterloo. He loved fishing. His dad took him often when he was a child. He liked to catch bass and walleye but did not care as long as the fish were biting. Teaching his kids to fish was a was gift he passed on to them. He adored spending time with his family. In the last year, they acquired chickens so the family could have fresh eggs. Everything Jon did was for Allison and the kids. He told EVERYONE he was the luckiest man alive because he had the best wife and the best kids. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and was a lifelong fan. He enjoyed using his smoker and griddle. He enjoyed entertaining. If you left his home on an empty stomach something was wrong. Survived by: wife, Allison Peters of Oelwein; children, Alex, Katie, and Max; mother, Michelle Whitaker of Jesup; two brothers, Jared “Moose” (Brittany) Peters, and Brandon Whitaker; maternal grandmother, Kris Ackley; and a large extended family. Preceded by: father, Robert “Rob” J. Peters Jr.; paternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” J. Peters, Sr. and Beulah Peters; and maternal grandfather, Walt Whitaker. Funeral Services 11 AM Saturday, August 21 at Locke Funeral Home; Visitation 4—7 PM Friday, August 20 at the funeral home. Memorials to the family; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.