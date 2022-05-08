Jonathan R. Pegis

May 7, 1960-March 29, 2022

WATERLOO-Jonathan R. Pegis, 61, of Waterloo, died March 29, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born May 7, 1960 in Rochester, New York, son of Richard and Ann Piper Pegis. He married Dawn Pegis on June 7, 2003 in Wilmette, Ill.

Mr. Pagis received his Bachelors of Music from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and his Masters of Music and Performance from the Eastman School of Rochester.

Mr. Pegis was a cellist for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, a post he held until his retirement in 2018. In 1993, Pegis joined the faculty at Northwestern University, where he taught cello orchestral studies until 2012. When he announced his retirement, Pegis expressed, "What a pleasure and memorable journey it has been to be a part of this tremendous organization for over thirty years. A dream come true! I am most grateful for the lifetime of experiences and memories that we made throughout the world!"

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Jason of Los Angeles, Calif., and Michael of Oakland, Calif; three step-sons, Phillip (Kelly) West and Peter (Samantha) West both of Tulsa, Okla., and Stephen West of Amsterdam; three grandchildren, Isabella, Isla, and Hazel; four brothers Christopher Pegis of Tampa, Fla., Jolyon Pegis of Dallas, Texas, Gabriel Pegis of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mathew Pegis of Sarasota, Fla,; and a sister, Monica Pegis of Vancouver.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Damien Pegis.

Memorial Mass will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 23 at St. Edward Catholic Church with lunch immediately following in the fellowship hall. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.