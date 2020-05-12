Jon N. Bernard
(1945-2020)

WATERLOO — Jon N. Bernard, 75, of Waterloo, died at Tuesday, May 12, of cancer due to the defoliant Agent Orange used in South Vietnam.

He was born Feb. 6, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Herbert N. and Blanche (McCullough) Bernard. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. In 1965, he joined the U.S. Navy for four years, spending a year on river boats in South Vietnam. Jon married Carol A. Philp on July 3, 1971, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She died July 30, 1998.

He spent the majority of his working years in the grocery business, retiring in 2007.

Survivors: six children, Christopher Bernard of Waterloo, Carrie (Chris) Gray of Cedar Rapids, Sarah (Rick) Thomson of St. Augustine, Fla., Elizabeth Bernard of Washington, D.C., Amanda Bernard of Waterloo, and Matthew (Melissa) Bernard of Omaha; a sister, Kathleen (George) Deloff of Cedar Falls, 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Carol; two brothers, Donald Jennings and Peter Bernard; and a niece, Julie Graham.

Services: He will be buried at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo with private family services. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family.

Memorials: to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com

Jon was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed bow hunting and teaching outdoor skills.

