August 6, 1965-March 1, 2023

Jon Michael Conradi, 57, of Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away on March 1, 2023. He was born on August 6, 1965, in Waterloo, IA, to Merle and Ardis Conradi. Jon worked in real estate and sales throughout his career. He was an avid golfer and a cherished friend to many. Jon loved and was proud of his children, Courtney and Charles.

Jon attended Cedar Heights Elementary and Peet Junior High, and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1984. He then went on to graduate from the University of Northern Iowa.

Jon was baptized at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, IA, where a private memorial service for family will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023. A Celebration of Life will follow at Peppers Grill and Sports Pub from 3-5 p.m. Donations can be made to the Cedar Falls Community Foundation in Jon’s memory.

Jon is survived by his mother, Ardis Conradi; his children, Courtney Conradi and Charles Conradi; his sister, Jody Conradi Stark and her daughter Emma Stark (fiancé Alexander Best); his sister, Kari Conradi McFarlane and her daughters Chloe McFarlane and Bellah McFarlane, as well as extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Conradi, and his sister, Katherine Conradi.

Rest in peace, Jon.