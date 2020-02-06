Jon “Big Jon” Platz, 76, of Waterloo, passed away on February 5, 2020.

He was born October 6, 1943 in Belle Plaine, Iowa to Robert and Dorothy Platz.

Big Jon attended Belle Plaine High School and went to trade school to become a diesel mechanic. On February 11, 1977, he and Linda Carter united in marriage.

Big Jon worked for Altorfer Machinery Company as a Caterpillar Resident Field Service Mechanic for 42 years until retiring January 1, 2006.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Robert; and a great niece Madison Platz.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Linda; a daughter Shelley (John) Schuelka of Burlington; a son Wesley (Shelly) Platz of Waterloo; a nephew Travas Platz of Cumming, GA; two great-nephews Hunter Platz and Parker Platz of Cumming, GA; four grandchildren John Henry Schuelka IV of Burlington, Robert Schuelka of Burlington, Tucker Platz of Waterloo, and Amelia Platz of Waterloo.

A service will be held at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation an hour prior.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jon Platz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.