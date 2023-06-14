June 6, 1943-June 8, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Jon Adam Engel, a Cedar Falls firefighter and former Cedar Falls City Council member, passed away on June 8, 2023, in Oceanside, California, at the age of 80. He was born on June 6, 1943, in Dike, Iowa, to Lynn and Iva Engel. Jon graduated from Dike High School and went on to marry Dorothy Boike, with whom he had three children. They later divorced.

After serving as a firefighter Jon had a diverse career, which included owning and operating the Malt Shoppe on College Hill, managing Taco Bell, and working for the Dan Deery Motor Company. He finished his career in timeshare sales in Carlsbad, California.

Jon is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patricia, of Oceanside, California, his sister Lynda Engel of Denver, Iowa, two sons, Jeff (Lori) Engel of Cedar Falls, and Matt (Becky) Engel of Coto de Caza, California, a daughter, Julie (Sean) Alexander of Waterloo, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A private family burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Fredsville Lutheran Cemetery near Dike, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.