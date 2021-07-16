October 9, 1952-July 13, 2021
The beloved Jomarie “Jody” Shirley Bauer passed away on July 13, 2021 at the age of 68 from cancer. She was at her home and surrounded by her husband Keith and their family. Jody was the greatly cherished daughter of Roger and Laura Bucholtz, born on October 9, 1952. Throughout her childhood, Jody most enjoyed spending time with her very large extended family and numerous friends from church and school. She simply loved being around people, having fun on family trips and making memories.
After graduating from Cedar Falls High School, Jody married Keith Bauer on May 12, 1972. Together they raised three wonderful children, Amy, Scott and Jason. Together Keith and Jody went on many fun family vacations, attended thousands of their kid’s ball games, and watched their children grow into adulthood. During this time, Jody also made time to attend the University of Northern Iowa and earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1983 and a Master’s in 1999. She became an elementary and middle school teacher at Hudson Community Schools in 1992 and retired in 2016. Throughout those years, she touched hundreds of her students’ lives and was considered a tough but caring teacher.
After her retirement from teaching, Jody enjoyed spending time with family and friends by eating out and going to movies, watching sports and true crime TV shows, walking around the neighborhood, crafting greeting cards, and caring for her parents and husband Keith.
Jody also loved seeing her children participate in high school sports, attend college, get married and start families of their own. She was a “cool” grandma where bedtimes and nutrition were secondary to fun times and games—sometimes to the chagrin of her own children. But as their eleven grandchildren grew, they once again continued their attendance of ball games and other activities, and loved every minute of it.
Jody will be much remembered for her big heart for the Lord and people, ability to make everyone feel like they were important, and fun conversation. While she will be greatly missed on this earth, her family rejoices in the knowledge that she is with the Lord and they will be reunited again in heaven.
Jody is survived by her husband Keith Bauer, her daughter Amy (Scott) Halstead, sons Scott (Katie) Bauer and Jason (Sara) Bauer, and eleven grandchildren: Jaden, Kael and Bennett Halstead, Brody, Cade, Drew and Jaya Bauer, and Winston, Belle, Magnolia and Clementine Bauer. She was predeceased by her parents Roger and Laura Bucholtz.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Hudson Community Church with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.