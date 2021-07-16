Jomarie “Jody” Shirley Bauer

Jody also loved seeing her children participate in high school sports, attend college, get married and start families of their own. She was a “cool” grandma where bedtimes and nutrition were secondary to fun times and games—sometimes to the chagrin of her own children. But as their eleven grandchildren grew, they once again continued their attendance of ball games and other activities, and loved every minute of it.

Jody will be much remembered for her big heart for the Lord and people, ability to make everyone feel like they were important, and fun conversation. While she will be greatly missed on this earth, her family rejoices in the knowledge that she is with the Lord and they will be reunited again in heaven.

Jody is survived by her husband Keith Bauer, her daughter Amy (Scott) Halstead, sons Scott (Katie) Bauer and Jason (Sara) Bauer, and eleven grandchildren: Jaden, Kael and Bennett Halstead, Brody, Cade, Drew and Jaya Bauer, and Winston, Belle, Magnolia and Clementine Bauer. She was predeceased by her parents Roger and Laura Bucholtz.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Hudson Community Church with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.