March 22, 1941-September 7, 2020

LA CROSSE-Jolene Mary Hoyt Horne passed away in her La Crosse, WI home on September 7, 2020. She was born March 22, 1941, in Waverly, IA to Sherman and Evelyn (Albrecht) Hoyt. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1959, and from the University of Northern Iowa studying Earth Sciences and Women’s Studies. She lived in Waverly, Decorah, and Cedar Falls, IA, and La Crosse, WI.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her five beloved children from her previous marriage to Richard Horne. Her children are David Horne, of Kinderhook, NY; Deborah Horne, of St. Paul, MN; Daniel Horne of New Brunswick, NJ; Amanda Horne Oliver, of La Crosse, WI; and Rachael Horne, of La Crosse, WI. She is also survived by her sisters Ardys Hoyt Shinkay, of Janesville, WI, and Connie Hoyt Setlock, of Lompoc, CA. Jo was devoted to her ten grandchildren Max, Grant, Kaydee and Tanner Rouillard-Horne; Jacob Beach; Ari, Carrissa, Braileigh, Kierrah, and Evylen Oliver.