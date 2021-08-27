March 22, 1941-September 7, 2020
LA CROSSE-Jolene Mary Hoyt Horne passed away in her La Crosse, WI home on September 7, 2020. She was born March 22, 1941, in Waverly, IA to Sherman and Evelyn (Albrecht) Hoyt. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1959, and from the University of Northern Iowa studying Earth Sciences and Women’s Studies. She lived in Waverly, Decorah, and Cedar Falls, IA, and La Crosse, WI.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her five beloved children from her previous marriage to Richard Horne. Her children are David Horne, of Kinderhook, NY; Deborah Horne, of St. Paul, MN; Daniel Horne of New Brunswick, NJ; Amanda Horne Oliver, of La Crosse, WI; and Rachael Horne, of La Crosse, WI. She is also survived by her sisters Ardys Hoyt Shinkay, of Janesville, WI, and Connie Hoyt Setlock, of Lompoc, CA. Jo was devoted to her ten grandchildren Max, Grant, Kaydee and Tanner Rouillard-Horne; Jacob Beach; Ari, Carrissa, Braileigh, Kierrah, and Evylen Oliver.
An environmentalist and feminist, Jo lived vibrantly and passionately, anchored by her deep abiding love for her children and family. She was exhilarated by the natural world and embraced outdoor activities and sports including biking, camping, and swimming. Jo found respite and inspiration through gardening, flowers, and plant-based healing. Jo was a lifelong Christian, finding solace in Biblical study.
An environmentally sustainable wake service after Jo’s passing was held September 12, 2020, in La Crosse, WI. Her family will hold a traditional funeral service for Jolene at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly, IA on August 28, 2021, 10:30 AM followed by a private burial service next to her parents and near several generations of her ancestors. She will be laid to eternal rest in the Earth she cherished by the family she loved beyond measure.
