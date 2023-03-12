Jolene passed away peacefully on February 23rd 2023 with her family by her side. She was an amazing women, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart. She was very proud of her three sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jolene was born in Waterloo Iowa to Arthur & Ruth Root on April 03, 1938. She attended East High School and married Kenneth Edwin Burr on November 12th 1955 and they were married 61 years at the time of his death. Jolene worked 17 years at Eagles Supermarket in Waterloo Iowa she loved raising her boys and living in Washburn Iowa. She retired in 1985 when she and Ken moved to Phoenix Arizona. Jolene loved helping people, cooking at Church and bible study, going to the food bank to serve, she loved her Wednesday card club, and her Red Hatters. Jolene was member of Al-Anon for 49 years and she lived life One Day at A Time. She is survived by her 3 sons Ken of Papillion, NE. Kevin (Andrea) of Glendale, AZ. Rodney (Dana) of De Soto, KS. her 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur & Ruth Root, her 3 brothers Leonard, Lynal, Richard, and twin sister Jacqueline Root her husband of 61 years Kenneth Edwin Burr, and daughter in-law Kate Burr. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11am on March 25, 2023 at Christ’s Community Church located at 4530 West Thunderbird Rd Glendale Az 85306 luncheon to follow. In Lieu of Flowers Jolene requested contributions to Ronald Mc Donald House Charities.