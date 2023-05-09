July 3, 1934-May 6, 2023

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Joleen Terrell, 88, of Elk Run Heights, and formerly of State Center, Iowa, passed away on the afternoon of May 6, 2023 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa with her family at her side.

Funeral services for Joleen will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions in Joleen’s name will be directed to the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Joleen Pfantz was born July 3, 1934 in State Center. She was the daughter of Albert and Elvira (Smith) Pfantz. She was raised and educated in State Center schools and graduated from State Center High School in 1952.

Joleen was united in marriage to her loving husband, Wayne Terrell on February 20, 1955 in State Center. Together they had two daughters and then celebrated 56 years together before his passing in 2011. Together Wayne and Joleen farmed in State Center for 52 years. She was a homemaker and worked at West Marshall Schools for twenty years. She was passionate about gardening, cooking, canning, baking, and taking care of the lawn. She enjoyed going to coffee with her friends and dancing. She was a member of the State Center United Methodist Church before moving to Elk Run Heights. She served many years as a Sunday school teacher, and sang in the church choir, and helped on many committees. When she retired, she moved to Elk Run Heights to be with her family. She attended the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church and sang in their choir. After moving to Elk Run Heights, she loved going to her grandchildren’s activities to cheer them on. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Those left to remember and cherish her memory are her two daughters, Diane (Russ) Kohrs of Elk Run Heights and Debra (Kent) Stackhouse of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Lindsay (Ethan) Wiechmann, Jessica Stackhouse, and Brooke Stackhouse; her great-grandchildren, Landon, Liam, and Levi Wiechmann; her sister Geri Kuhl; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne; her parents Albert and Elvira Pfantz; and her brothers, Glen Pfantz, Marvin Pfantz, “Mert” Pfantz and Don Pfantz.