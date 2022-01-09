Johnny Lee Sanders

July 15, 1944-January 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Johnny Lee Sanders, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer. He was born July 15, 1944, in Inverness, MS, the son of Judge and Ella Pearl Brown Sanders. He graduated from High School in Mississippi.

Johnny married Betty Jean Camel, they were later divorced. He married Clotel Threatt on March 18, 1972, in Waterloo.

He worked in the Foundry at John Deere Co. for 36 years, retiring in 1999.

Johnny served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

Survived by: his wife, Clotel Sanders of Waterloo; 6 daughters, Tina Moore of Phoenix, AZ, Monica Moore of Indianapolis, IN, Wendy Sanders of Denver, CO, LeeAnn Sanders of San Antonio, TX, Timeko Whitaker and (mother of Timeko, Mary Ann Walker) both of Indianapolis, IN, Danielle Sanders of Waterloo; a son, Johnny Dontay Sanders II of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; two brothers, James Sanders of Casa Grande, AZ, Judge (Melinda) Sanders of Drew, MS; a sister, Geneva Mack of Mora, MN; a sister-in-law, Irene Brown of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents, and a sister, Wilma Jean Wright.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, with Military Rites conducted by the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138, V.F.W. Post 1623, and the Iowa National Guard Funeral Honor Detail. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Locke at Tower Park and also one hour before the service.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservice.com