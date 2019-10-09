{{featured_button_text}}
Johnny Flanscha

Johnny Flanscha

Johnny Lee Flanscha, 54, of North Liberty passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, at J and A Tap 440 N. Dubuque Street, North Liberty from 2-6pm. Iowa Cremation is caring for Johnny and his family.

Johnny Lee Eberly was born October 15, 1964, the son of Leroy Eberly and adopted by Herb and Donna (Destival) Flanscha. He was united into marriage to Wendy Feiereisen on December 28, 1998, in Las Vegas. Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, an avid Hawkeye fan and most of all loved spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, adopted parents, brother Kenneth Frese Sr., and two sisters, Dixie and Denise Eberly.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Left to cherish Johnny’s memories are his wife, Wendy Flanscha of North Liberty; children, Randy (fiance, Joclyn Bower) Flanscha and Crystal (Connor King) Flanscha; brothers, Rick (Bonnie) Bunge of Arizona and Larry (Missy) Eberly of Cherokee.

Memorials may be directed to the family in his name.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments