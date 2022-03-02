Johnnie Ray Barker

August 8, 1949-February 22, 2022

Johnnie Ray Barker passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital from cancer under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

He was born August 8, 1949 at home in Balch, Arkansas, son of Sanford Monroe Furrow and Iler Mae Barker.

Johnnie Ray’s first paying job was at Crown’s Sewer Service and the proprietor was Virgil Willard who said he would pay him $1.25 per hour plus meals. He later worked at Linzer Roofing, Bob Shaver Roofing, Waterloo Unloaders and John Deere until becoming disabled with kidney failure.

In 1984, he met the love of his life, Karen Flood. In 1985, he received a kidney transplant. Together they took a trip to Hawaii, visited many states out west, and took many memorable fishing trips to surrounding lakes settling at their favorite location at Lake Redrock.

Johnnie Ray’s positive attitude helped get him through the many serious health problems that life brought his way. He wasn’t afraid to tackle anything. He was an avid fisherman, loved working with wood, spending time in nature, either on the water or out in the yard planting flowers. He also enjoyed feeding the deer, birds, and other wildlife in his backyard. Johnnie Ray found joy playing cards and other games with his family and friends.

He will be remembered as a kind and caring man who deeply loved his family. He had a witty and wonderful sense of humor and would make everyone laugh. He was loved by many and will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his family, Karen; children, Teddy “Ted” (Teffaney “Teff”) Barker, Tony (Shane) Barker all of Waterloo, Kimberly “Kim” (Kenneth “Shorty” Youngblut, Jr.) of Dunkerton, Donald (Charity) Flood of Cedar Rapids; brother, Terry Burens of Wisconsin; sister, Diane (Jim) Youngblut of Jesup; sixteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a life long best friend, Larry Smith of Waterloo.

Johnnie Ray was preceded in death by his beloved mother; grandparents; brother, S. Monroe Barker; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his ex-wife, Rita Betts.

The family would like to thank the UnityPoint doctors and nurses for all their wonderful care.

Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery The family requests that masks be worn. Visitation one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., is assisting the family.