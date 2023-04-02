October 15, 1950-March 6, 2023

John William Kopf was born on October 15, 1950 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. John was the son of Grace (Shrode) and Robert Kopf.

John attended Waterloo schools, played cello in the orchestra and earned Eagle Scout by 14. As a youth he enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, spending time on the water and fishing. After graduating from West High in 1968, John attended UNI for several years. He worked in restaurants, construction and eventually worked at a local feed mill, retiring on December 31st, 2019. In addition to raising 6 children and spending time with close family friends, (Thomas Lavenz, Irene Murphy) and great neighbors (Scott, Diane and Mason Peterson), he enjoyed traveling to Europe, gardening and admiring antique collectables.

On October 19, 1974 John married Patricia Jean (Euchner). Prior to their divorce John and Patricia had 6 children. John was survived by two sisters, Linda (Randy) Bjerke, Waterloo, Karen Kopf, Waterloo; 6 children: Jennifer (Ed) Blohn, Des Moines, Charles (Jennifer) Kopf, Denver, Elizabeth (John) Paulson, Cedar Falls, William (Ashley) Kopf, Oceanside, Wayne (Alyssa) Kopf, Des Moines and Rachel (Grant) Logan, Des Moines; and 10 grandchildren.

John was preceded by his parents, former wife, and granddaughter, Courtney Jean Spurgeon.

John was taken to Allen Hospital on February 6, 2023 with health issues. On February 25, 2023 most of his family and friends gathered for one last time while John was alert and talkative to say goodbye. John entered hospice care at Denver Sunset Home and peacefully passed in the afternoon of March 6, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Camp Ingawanis: Winnebago Council, 2929 Airport Blvd., Waterloo. Visitation: 4:00 ~ 5:30 PM, Monday, April 3, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo with Celebration of Life at 5:30 PM