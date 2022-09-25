April 5, 1954-August 30, 2022

John William Ennor, 68, passed away August 30, 2022, in Oakville, Washington, his home of seven years. He was born April 5, 1954, to John Trehane Ennor and Ruth Leona Erickson in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated Cedar Falls High School in 1972. He also resided in Alaska.

John earned a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology in 1976. He married Helene B. Lemke on November 30, 1996, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They enjoyed their life together.

Professionally, John was a fish hatchery worker at Rathbun Fish Hatchery in Monravia, Iowa (1976-1977); hatchery manager at Sea Resources in Chinook, Washington (1980-1985); hatchery manager at Sheep Creek Hatchery (Douglas Island pink and Chum, 1986-1998); truck driver at Peters Construction in Waterloo, Iowa (1998-2007); and various positions at Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, ending at Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery in Salkum, Washington (2008-2022). He loved all his jobs and made lifelong friends along the way.

John was always friendly, had a big smile, and was willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He loved all animals, especially dogs. At one time, he and his wife raised 200 chickens for egg sales, turkeys, goats, horses, and donkeys. He had a great love of fishing and kept pond fish. He was a lifelong fan of college wrestling. John loved nothing more than working on projects at home with his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Helene; sister, Susan (Charles) Potter of LeRoy, Minnesota; and nephew, Adam (Amanda) Potter, and their son, Shane. John’s parents and niece, Amy Potter, predeceased him.

