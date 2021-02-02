October 3, 1940-January 30, 2021

GARRISON-John Walter Heineman, 80, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison with Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice, or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, in care of Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 307, Vinton, IA 52349

John was born on October 3, 1940 in Vinton to Walter and Anna Belle (Wiest) Heineman. He graduated from Garrison High School and attended Upper Iowa University. On August 8, 1959, he was united in marriage to Charmaine R. Selk at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison. John farmed and worked at John Deere in Waterloo. He was a member at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison, served on the Garrison Fire Department, and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and mushrooming. John was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.