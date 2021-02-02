October 3, 1940-January 30, 2021
GARRISON-John Walter Heineman, 80, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison with Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice, or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, in care of Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 307, Vinton, IA 52349
John was born on October 3, 1940 in Vinton to Walter and Anna Belle (Wiest) Heineman. He graduated from Garrison High School and attended Upper Iowa University. On August 8, 1959, he was united in marriage to Charmaine R. Selk at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison. John farmed and worked at John Deere in Waterloo. He was a member at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison, served on the Garrison Fire Department, and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and mushrooming. John was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
He is survived by his son Dan (Connie) Heineman of Garrison; daughter Wendy Ewoldt of Dysart; grandchildren, Sarah (Cody) Johnson, and their son Leland of Garrison, Zachary (Claire Riffey) of Vinton, Aly (Lance) Goken, and their daughters, Hudsyn, Haelyn, and Kohyn of Traer, Reece (Brooke) Ewoldt, and their son Easton of Dysart; 2 sisters, Mary Paquette of Holland, MI, and Marsha Sterling of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law Gaylene (Ray) Gabbert of Gilbert, AZ; brothers-in-law, John Selk of Lawton, OK, and Tom Selk of Everett, WA, Russell Ridenour of Dakota Dunes, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Charmaine, November 7, 2020; son-in-law Mark Ewoldt; brothers-in-law Eugene Paquette, Charles Sterling; sisters-in-law Delores “Dort” Ridenour, and Marilyn Selk.
The family wishes to thank the Keystone Nursing Care Center, Unity Point Hospice and John’s special friend Ronnie Wilson.
