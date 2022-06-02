John W. Somervill

1939-2022
Dr. John Somervill passed away on May 11, 2022. John was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed undergraduate studies at Rhodes College and graduate studies at the University of Mississippi and the University of Arkansas. John devoted nearly 40 years to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls where he taught psychology from 1975-2013 and served as the Dean of the Graduate College from 1989-2004. As Dean, he emphasized the development of recruitment strategies which led to the highest increase in graduate enrollment in the history of the university at that time. Much of his work focused on recruiting students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). John is consistently remembered by students and colleagues as a friend, mentor, and voice of encouragement, even in his retirement.
John was an expert gardener and cook. He enjoyed fishing, entertaining, varied creative endeavors, and adoring his pets. He always had a kind word, sharp wit, and a sense of humor. John resided in Orange Beach, Alabama from 2013—2020 and moved to Inman, South Carolina in his final years to be closer to family.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Darcy Ann Clausen. John is survived by his brother, Charles E. Somervill; sister, Laura Curb, LA; son, Charles W. Somervill; daughter, Laura E. Ocker, nieces, and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Fairhope, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John’s favorite charities: Southern Poverty Law Center; The Humane Society; St. Joseph’s Indian School.
ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. (251) 990-7775
Link to full obituary and memorial service details: https://www.wolfefuneralhomes.com/obituary/john-somervill
