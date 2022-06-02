John W. Somervill

Dr. John Somervill passed away on May 11, 2022. John was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed undergraduate studies at Rhodes College and graduate studies at the University of Mississippi and the University of Arkansas. John devoted nearly 40 years to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls where he taught psychology from 1975-2013 and served as the Dean of the Graduate College from 1989-2004. As Dean, he emphasized the development of recruitment strategies which led to the highest increase in graduate enrollment in the history of the university at that time. Much of his work focused on recruiting students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). John is consistently remembered by students and colleagues as a friend, mentor, and voice of encouragement, even in his retirement.