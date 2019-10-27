John W. Boesen

(1934-2019)
WATERLOO —- John William Boesen Sr., 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 24, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, of natural causes.
He was born July 20, 1934, in Iowa City, son of Roy and Edna Faster Boesen. He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1952. He attended the University of Northern Iowa for a year and completed his degree in the military. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956, during the Korean War, discharging at the rank of corporal.
He married Hattie O. Dotson on Feb. 4, 1956, in Paw Creek, N.C. John was a pattern maker at John Deere, retiring in 1987 after 31 years. He had been business manager for the Waterloo Association of Pattern Makers and past secretary for Pattern Makers League of North America.
He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where he served numerous roles. He was a Scout master for Troop 27 BSA, active with the Junior Black Hawk Hockey League and volunteered with Mended Hearts at Allen Hospital.
Survivors: his wife; three sons, John W. (Barbara) Boesen Jr. of Gastonia, N.C., Charles R. (Shelly) Boesen of Donahue, and Donald L. (Lori) Boesen of Owatonna, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Amber, Alisa, Jacob, Taylor Lynne, Aaron and Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Amber, Robin and Logan; and a sister, Anna Morris of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the mausoleum. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
After retirement, John and Hattie traveled the United States extensively in their travel trailer.
